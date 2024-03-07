Historic Aveley Pub, The Crown & Anchor, to Reopen with £244,000 Revamp by Heineken's Star Pubs

A historic pub in Aveley, The Crown & Anchor, is set for a grand reopening in May 2024 after a significant £244,000 investment for refurbishment. The Grade II listed establishment, dating back to the fifteenth century, is undergoing a transformation by Heineken-owned Star Pubs, with local resident Caroline Hunt at the forefront as the new operator. The renovation aims to turn the pub into a family-friendly locale specializing in sports and entertainment, creating five new jobs in the process.

Revitalizing a Historic Gem

Commencing on March 18, the project focuses on both the interior and exterior of the pub. Externally, it involves repainting, new signage, and lighting to enhance Aveley's central area. Notably, the pub's overgrown garden is set to be revamped, offering seating for fifty customers and partial covering for year-round outdoor seating. Inside, The Crown & Anchor will retain its original features like timber floors and a working log burner while introducing a main bar, a carpeted lounge with a new pool table, darts, and a high-spec AV system for sports broadcasts.

Community Focus and Sustainability

Caroline Hunt's vision for The Crown & Anchor is to establish it as a community hub, catering to individuals and groups with a variety of activities planned, including coffee mornings, quiz nights, live music, and family fun days. Aiming for sustainability, the refurbishment includes a full package of energy efficiency measures. Additionally, the pub will offer an extensive selection of beverages and all-day coffee and hot drinks, aiming to attract a broad audience.

A New Chapter for The Crown & Anchor

The reopening of The Crown & Anchor marks a significant moment for Aveley, with the community eagerly anticipating its return. Caroline's commitment to reviving the pub as a vibrant, inclusive space reflects a broader trend of investing in local establishments to foster community spirit. Star Pubs' investment manager, Matt Cornwell, expressed excitement over the project, emphasizing the transformation's dramatic impact and its alignment with the Euros' timing. The Crown & Anchor's journey from a dilapidated structure to a rejuvenated local landmark illustrates the power of community and investment in preserving heritage while adapting to contemporary needs.