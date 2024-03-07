Hillsborough County Unveils Back Porch Jam, Bridging Gap Between Strawberry Festival and Tampa Rodeo

Hillsborough County is set to become the hub for family-friendly events this March and April, starting with the inaugural Back Porch Jam. Scheduled for March 16 and 17, this new event promises a blend of live music, family activities, and competitive BBQ contests, filling the entertainment void between the Florida Strawberry Festival and the Tampa Rodeo and Family Festival.

Family Fun and Competitive Spirit

The Back Porch Jam, boasting a variety of attractions for all ages, will feature performances by bands such as Ridge Country, The Wilson Brothers, and Soul Circus Cowboys. In addition to the musical lineup, the event will host Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS)-sanctioned contests, offering over $7,000 in prizes across professional and backyard BBQ divisions. This aligns with KCBS's commitment to fostering a competitive and communal atmosphere around barbecue and grilling, further enriching Hillsborough County's event roster.

Strategic Scheduling for Maximum Engagement

Scheduled just days after the close of the Florida Strawberry Festival and a month before the Tampa Rodeo, the Back Porch Jam is strategically positioned to keep the community engaged with local events. Hillsborough County Fair Manager Suzanne Holcombe highlighted the importance of expanding the fairgrounds' offerings beyond traditional livestock shows and agriculture exhibits. This approach not only benefits the community by providing more diverse entertainment options but also showcases the fairgrounds as a versatile venue capable of hosting a wide range of events.

Looking Ahead: More Than Just a Jam

The Back Porch Jam is more than just a standalone event; it's part of a broader strategy to utilize the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds year-round, offering a variety of events that cater to different interests. Following the jam, the Tampa Rodeo and Family Festival in April will feature traditional rodeo sports, alongside a family festival with music, food, and activities. This series of events underscores the fairgrounds' role as a central point for bringing the community together, fostering a sense of unity and celebration.

As Hillsborough County continues to expand its repertoire of family-friendly events, the introduction of the Back Porch Jam stands as a testament to the community's evolving entertainment landscape. With a blend of music, competitive barbecue, and activities for all ages, the jam is poised to become a new local favorite, bridging the gap between established events and introducing a fresh dynamic to the county's social calendar.