Highland Park Receives $1 Million Donation from Jon and Mindy Gray for Shooting Victims' Memorial

On July 4, 2022, Highland Park was shaken to its core when a mass shooting during the city's annual parade claimed seven lives, leaving the community in profound grief and disbelief. In a significant move towards healing and remembrance, Jon and Mindy Gray, former residents now based in New York City, have donated $1 million towards the construction of a permanent memorial. This gesture marks the first private contribution towards the city's efforts to create a space that not only honors the victims but also serves as a beacon of resilience and hope.

Community Healing Through Remembrance

The proposed memorial aims to provide a space for reflection and to remember the lives lost in the tragic event. City Manager Ghida Neukirch highlighted the memorial's importance as a step towards communal healing, emphasizing its role in displaying the community's resilience in the face of tragedy. The donation by the Grays, with Jon Gray's roots deeply embedded in Highland Park, underscores a powerful connection to the city and a shared sense of loss and commitment to recovery. Their contribution not only aids in the physical realization of the memorial but also in fostering a sense of unity and support within the community.

Planning and Future Steps

The city has initiated the planning process for the memorial, establishing a core working group tasked with conducting research, soliciting community feedback, and providing advisory recommendations. This group, comprising city officials and community leaders, has begun discussing potential sites with a focus on creating a trauma-informed space that respects the sensitivities of those affected by the shooting. With the project still in its early stages, the city anticipates further public engagement and consultations with victims' families to ensure the memorial meets the community's needs and expectations.

Temporary Memorial and Long-Term Vision

Until the permanent memorial is established, a temporary memorial in the Rose Garden adjacent to City Hall continues to serve as a place for individuals to pay their respects and reflect on the impact of gun violence. The creation of a lasting memorial, supported by the Grays' generous donation, represents a critical step in Highland Park's journey towards healing and resilience. As the planning process progresses, the city remains committed to involving the public and victims' families, ensuring the memorial not only honors those lost but also embodies the community's collective strength and hope for the future.

As Highland Park moves forward with the development of this permanent memorial, the generous donation from Jon and Mindy Gray stands as a testament to the power of community support and the enduring spirit of a city determined to overcome tragedy. By remembering the past and looking towards the future, Highland Park continues to heal, united in its quest for peace and remembrance.