High Fashion Hits the Slopes: The Transformation of Skiwear

The world of skiwear, traditionally a domain of heritage brands renowned for technical prowess and longevity, is experiencing a makeover. Major fashion retailers and luxury brands have started to carve out a niche in this market, marking a shift in the industry. This change is not recent but has been steadily gaining momentum. In 2014, Net-a-Porter made a statement by launching a ski shop. Subsequently, Dior introduced its first ski collection in 2020, further highlighting the evolving dynamics of the ski apparel industry.

Advertisment

High Fashion Meets Skiwear

Collaborations between high-end fashion labels and skiwear brands have become a norm rather than an exception. Aspen X's collaboration with Prada, Isabel Marant, and Dolce & Gabbana's exclusive collection with Mytheresa are some examples. These partnerships are a testament to the emerging trend of high fashion dipping its toes into the ski apparel market.

Emergence of New Brands

Advertisment

Parallel to high fashion's entry into skiwear, the industry is witnessing an influx of new brands that merge style with functionality. These brands are also making a strong commitment to sustainability. Shoreditch Ski Club, for example, emphasizes both environmental responsibility and versatile fashion. It uses 100% recycled fibers for its signature Willow puffer. Pucci's collaboration with Fusalp brings a 1970s inspired vibrant collection to the slopes, while Cordova offers second-skin ski suits with a touch of glamour.

Blending High-Performance with Style

We Norwegians focuses on wool-based baselayers, Aztech Mountain blends high-performance with streetwear aesthetics, and Mackage has enhanced its ski offerings with warm and stylish options. Jetset, relaunched in 2018, provides free-spirited skiwear. Perfect Moment sets trends with its motif designs, and Erin Snow offers minimalist, sustainable ski clothing. These brands collectively reflect a growing trend in skiwear, where fashion, functionality, and environmental consciousness converge.

One recent example of this trend is Dalbello's Reboot project. The project has launched the Green Gaia 3.0 GW, a high-performance and sustainable ski boot made almost entirely out of recycled materials. This sustainable ski boot is recyclable and features fabric and foams for the liners composed of 100 percent recycled materials, aligning perfectly with the rise of stylish and sustainable skiwear in the industry.

The shift in skiwear from merely functional to stylish, sustainable, and functional is a reflection of the broader trends in the global fashion industry. As consumers become more conscious about sustainability and demand more from their clothing, the ski apparel industry is evolving to meet these demands. In this new era of skiwear, consumers do not have to compromise between style, performance, and sustainability. The shift is not just a trend but a transformation that is redefining the ski apparel market.