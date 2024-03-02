High Dune Baking Co. Ignites Culinary Excitement with Grand Opening in Avalon

The quaint South Jersey Shore town of Avalon is buzzing with anticipation as High Dune Baking Company gears up for its grand opening, promising a blend of tradition and innovation in every bite. Owned by Maeve McNamara and her husband, Andrew Stanton, this bakery is not just a business; it's a heartfelt homage to the community and the rich history of the location it occupies.

Rooted in Tradition, Blossoming with Innovation

High Dune Baking Company is set to open its doors on March 16th and 17th, inviting locals and tourists alike to experience a taste of Avalon's history paired with a fresh, innovative approach to bakery fare. The decision to rebrand from 27th Street Bakery to High Dune Baking Company was driven by McNamara's desire to fully embody the spirit of Avalon while offering a unique culinary experience. Their menu promises a mix of savory and sweet options, including their already famous Cinnamon Buns, a nod to South Jersey's beloved pastry traditions.

A Family Legacy Continued

Maeve McNamara's journey into the bakery business is deeply rooted in family and community. Her earliest memories are filled with days spent at the original bakery site, which was once a family-run operation. This sense of community and belonging is what McNamara and Stanton aim to recreate with High Dune Baking Company. Their extensive experience in hospitality fuels their commitment to not only serve delicious baked goods but also to cultivate a welcoming atmosphere where every customer feels like part of the family.

Looking Forward to a Bright Future

As Avalon welcomes the 2024 summer season, High Dune Baking Company is ready to become a new landmark for both residents and visitors. With plans to operate from March through December, offering extended hours in the summer, McNamara and Stanton are eager to contribute to Avalon's vibrant community life. Their hope is that High Dune Baking Company will be a place where people can gather to enjoy not just a meal, but a moment of connection, rooted in the past but always looking towards the future.

As Avalon embarks on this delicious new chapter, High Dune Baking Company stands as a testament to the enduring power of community, tradition, and innovation. McNamara and Stanton's vision for their bakery is not just about serving great food; it's about creating a space where every visit is an experience to remember. With their doors set to open soon, the future looks bright (and tasty) for Avalon's newest culinary gem.