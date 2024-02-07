HGTV's 'Bargain Block' Duo Takes on New Orleans: Culture, Bees, and Renovations

The duo behind HGTV's 'Bargain Block,' Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, have announced an exciting venture for 2024. They are taking their renovation expertise to New Orleans, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and historical architecture. But the journey has been about more than just home improvement; it's also been a unique encounter with nature and the local ecosystem, as their Instagram posts reveal.

A Sweet Encounter in the Renovation Journey

Recently, the pair found themselves in an unexpected situation when they discovered a honey bee hive in one of their renovation properties. Far from being a hindrance, this discovery turned into a remarkable moment. With the assistance of a local honey supply company, they successfully removed the hive, ensuring the bees were safely re-homed.

Bynum humorously noted in a post that he didn't get stung during the process. Adding a sweet twist to the story, they were even able to harvest honey from the hive. The Instagram posts attracted attention, with fans commenting on their beekeeper suits and suggesting the incorporation of a bee theme into the renovation.

Immersing in Local Culture

In addition to their renovation exploits, Bynum and Thomas have been immersing themselves in the local culture. They have been participating in Mardi Gras festivities, celebrating the city's architecture, people, vibe, and food. Through their posts, they shared their experiences of the city's unique culture, further connecting with their audience.

Resilience and Culture: The Bond of Detroit and New Orleans

Fans have noticed parallels between New Orleans and the duo's home city of Detroit, pointing out the resilience and rich culture shared by both cities. As Bynum and Thomas continue their renovation journey in New Orleans, they carry with them the spirit of Detroit, further strengthening the bond between these two culturally vibrant cities.