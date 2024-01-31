HGTV Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Make Valentine's Day Special for Fans

On this Valentine's Day, Drew and Jonathan Scott, the charismatic twins known for their home improvement prowess on HGTV, and recently recognized on People's 'Sexiest Men Alive' list, are set to engage with their fans in a unique and playful manner. The Scott brothers are offering printable Valentines featuring their images and amusing, home improvement-themed pick-up lines. But the charm doesn't end here. In a move that has their massive fan base buzzing with excitement, the Scotts are giving fans a chance to win personalized video messages.

A Valentine's Day to Remember

As part of this special Valentine's Day initiative, fans can enter the Instagram giveaway multiple times until February 2. The lucky winners will receive their personalized videos from the Scott brothers before February 14, adding a memorable touch to their Valentine's Day celebrations. Undeniably, this is an exciting opportunity for fans to connect with the Scott twins on a personal level.

Love in the Air for Scott Brothers

Amidst these engaging fan interactions, both brothers are also celebrating love in their personal lives. Jonathan Scott is looking forward to his wedding with renowned actress Zooey Deschanel, while Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are expecting their second child. Jonathan openly shared his excitement about planning his bachelor party, indicating a wedding that promises to be as unique and entertaining as the man himself. On the other hand, Drew has been emphasizing the importance of communication with his partner since becoming a parent, showcasing his commitment to his growing family.

Building Connections Beyond Home Improvement

The Scott brothers' Valentine's Day initiative reflects their endeavour to build connections beyond home improvement. They are not just skilled craftsmen who transform houses into homes, but also charismatic personalities who continuously engage with their fans in innovative ways. This Valentine's Day initiative is another testament to the Scotts' commitment to their fans, ensuring they feel valued and included in their journey.