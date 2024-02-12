Heyday: Manila's New Health and Sustainability Powerhouse Opens in Glorietta 4

Unveiled in the heart of Makati, Heyday, a trailblazing health and wellness superstore, has officially opened its doors in Glorietta 4. This new haven for wellbeing enthusiasts offers an extensive range of products from across the globe and locally sourced items, all meticulously curated to promote healthier lifestyles and empower Filipinos to be their best selves.

Heyday's Holistic Approach to Wellness

Heyday's mission is to become a one-stop shop for health and wellness, providing a diverse selection of vitamins, supplements, fresh and frozen food, organic produce, beauty items, and home essentials. With a strong commitment to sustainability, the store showcases eco-friendly brands and organic products sourced directly from Filipino farms. Additionally, Heyday features refill stations to minimize waste and encourage customers to make environmentally conscious choices.

One standout product line is the Clean Kitchen Storage Set, designed to help reduce single-use plastic in the kitchen. Customers can also opt for innovative storage solutions that replace single-use products and reusable water bottles, fostering a more sustainable approach to daily hydration.

A Loyalty Program That Puts Customers First

Heyday's dedication to customer satisfaction goes beyond its product offerings. The store has launched the HeyClub loyalty program, which rewards customers with exclusive discounts, gifts, and other perks. By subscribing, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on their first order and 5% off all future purchases.

The store also offers a convenient delivery service, allowing customers to schedule regular deliveries of their favorite eco-friendly and sustainable products. This unique feature ensures that customers always have access to the products they need while reducing their environmental impact.

A Glowing Reception from Customers

Since its grand opening, Heyday has received an outpouring of support and positive feedback from customers. The store has been praised for its impressive collection of sustainable products, knowledgeable staff, and commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles.

As Heyday continues to grow and expand its offerings, it is poised to become a driving force in the health and wellness industry, inspiring Filipinos to make mindful choices for their well-being and the environment.

For those seeking a more sustainable and health-conscious lifestyle, Heyday offers a refreshing and empowering shopping experience. By choosing Heyday, customers are not only investing in their well-being but also contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Heyday's arrival in Glorietta 4 marks a significant milestone in Manila's health and wellness scene. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability, diverse product offerings, and customer-centric approach, Heyday is set to redefine the way Filipinos approach wellbeing and make a lasting impact on the local community.