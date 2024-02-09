Heritage Museums and Gardens Receives $3.5 Million for New Carbon-Neutral Welcome Center

Heritage Museums and Gardens Secures $3.5 Million for New Welcome Center

In a monumental development for the Heritage Museums and Gardens, the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust has pledged a $3.5 million donation to support the naming of its new Welcome Center. This generous contribution, from Pamela and Peter Barbey, marks the largest gift the museum has ever received, successfully completing its fundraising goal of $15 million for the new Welcome Center's construction.

A Carbon-Neutral Marvel

Anne Scott-Putney, the President and CEO of Heritage Museums and Gardens, shared her vision for the new Welcome Center as a carbon-neutral facility. This 9,000-square-foot, net-zero building will incorporate energy-efficient materials and cutting-edge sustainable design, making it a beacon of environmental responsibility.

The new Welcome Center will serve not only as the entry point for museum activities but also as a hub for community gatherings and specialized educational programs. The facility will include new buildings for restrooms, ticketing, and a gift shop, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

A New Era for the Heritage Museums and Gardens

The Barbey Family Welcome Center will join the new Clarissa S. Nye Visitor Services Center, sponsored by the Chubb family, a plant sale and gift shop building, a courtyard, and a welcoming garden sponsored by Shirley Fennell. These developments herald a new era for the museum, enriching its offerings and expanding its capacity to engage with the community and visitors.

Construction of the new Welcome Center is expected to be completed in April 2025, and Scott-Putney has expressed her excitement for the upcoming events at the museums, which will undoubtedly draw even larger crowds once the new facility is open.

A Testament to Philanthropy and Community

The $3.5 million donation from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust serves as a testament to the power of philanthropy and its ability to drive meaningful change in communities. The new Welcome Center at the Heritage Museums and Gardens will stand as a symbol of this commitment, inviting visitors to explore the rich tapestry of history, culture, and nature that the museum offers, all while fostering a deeper appreciation for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

As the doors of the new Welcome Center open in 2025, the Heritage Museums and Gardens will continue to inspire, educate, and captivate visitors, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region and beyond.