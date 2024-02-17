Her Helm: Portraits of Women Captains Navigating the Chesapeake Bay

When the doors of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum's Van Lennep Auditorium swung open last September, it wasn't just the autumn breeze that filled the room but a wave of anticipation and pride. The occasion was the opening celebration of "Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake Bay," a photo project turned exhibition that not only challenges gender stereotypes but also shines a light on the oft-overlooked contributions of women captains navigating the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Charting New Waters

The brainchild of Kristin Rutkowski, "Her Helm" began as a photographic journey to capture the essence and resilience of women at the helm. With over 50 women captains featured, Rutkowski's project has burgeoned into a formidable narrative that weaves together the threads of challenge, community, and triumph. These are women who have taken the wheel, charting courses not only across the physical expanse of the Bay but through the societal currents that often dictate the roles deemed suitable for them.

Among the featured captains is Sarah Lawrence of Tow Jamm Marine and Chesapeake Boating Academy, whose story embodies the diversity of backgrounds and paths that lead these women to the water. Lawrence, like her counterparts, speaks to the spirit of determination and the sense of community that "Her Helm" aims to highlight. "It's not just about being a woman on the water," Lawrence notes. "It's about the camaraderie, the shared experiences, and the collective resilience that comes from knowing we're all in this together."

Building a Community on the Waves

The exhibition, which runs through the summer at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, offers visitors a glimpse into the lives of these captains beyond the helm. The carefully curated selection of photographs and stories invites attendees to step into the world of these mariners, understanding not just the challenges they face but the opportunities that lie ahead. It's a testament to Rutkowski's vision and the museum's commitment to telling the full story of the Chesapeake Bay, beyond the traditional narratives.

Moreover, the project has sparked conversations about gender roles in maritime professions, encouraging a dialogue that extends well beyond the confines of the museum. In an upcoming panel organized by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM), some of these captains, including Lawrence, will share their experiences, offering insights into their unique backgrounds and the shared challenges and opportunities at the helm. This panel serves as an important platform for these stories to be heard and for younger generations to find inspiration and perhaps see a reflection of their future selves.

Setting Sail into the Future

As "Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake" continues to draw attention and accolades, its impact resonates far beyond the picturesque shores of the Bay. It's a celebration of progress, a nod to the past, and a beacon for the future. The project, through its vivid storytelling and powerful imagery, not only challenges existing stereotypes but also lays down the gauntlet for future generations of women mariners. It's a narrative of breaking barriers, forging new paths, and the indomitable spirit of women who take to the seas.

The stories of these women, their vessels, and their voyages across the Chesapeake Bay are more than just tales of the sea. They are stories of human endurance, hope, and the unyielding belief in one's ability to chart their course, irrespective of the waters ahead. As the exhibition at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum continues to inspire visitors, it stands as a poignant reminder of the strength, courage, and resilience that defines not just these women captains but all those who dare to take the helm.