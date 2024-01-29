Henry Doorly Zoo Presents 'Shark Tunnel of Love' for Valentine's Day

Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha is all set to host a captivating Valentine's Day event dubbed the Shark Tunnel of Love. Scheduled from February 12 to February 14, the event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and is exclusively designed for guests who are 21 years of age or older.

A Uniquely Romantic Evening

The amorous evening commences at the Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Pavilion. Attendees can relish the taste of champagne, engage in a variety of activities, and seize the moment with photographs. The celebration continues at the Scott Aquarium, where guests can enjoy a charcuterie on a souvenir board. To further enhance the ambiance, the Scott Aquarium Conference Center will feature live music for entertainment.

Exclusive VIP Experience

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the zoo offers a V.I.P. package. This includes admission for up to six people, early entry at 5:30 p.m., access to a private igloo for the duration of the evening, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Scott Aquarium.

Wrap Up The Evening In Style

The evening concludes back at the Wild Kingdom Pavilion, where attendees receive take-home goodies bags. This unique and enchanting Valentine's Day celebration promises an unforgettable evening for all attendees. Tickets for this extraordinary event are available for purchase online, allowing couples and groups alike to plan a Valentine's Day with a difference.