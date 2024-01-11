Helen Skelton and Richie Myler Finalize Divorce, Start 2024 Afresh

Helen Skelton, known for her role as a presenter on BBC Morning Live, and Richie Myler, a player for York Knights and former Leeds Rhinos star, have officially ended their ten-year marriage. The couple, parents to three children, announced their separation in April 2022, and their divorce was finalized at the end of December 2023.

Myler Moves on with Stephanie Thirkill

Following the separation, Richie Myler began a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill. Myler and Thirkill have recently celebrated the birth of their first child together.

Delay in Divorce Proceedings

The divorce, confirmed in December 2023, came months after reports of delays in the proceedings. It was suggested that Myler was frustrated over Skelton’s delay in finalizing the divorce, which he felt was preventing him from moving forward with his life.

A Fresh Start for Both Parties

The finalization of their divorce allows both Skelton and Myler to start the New Year with a fresh beginning. Skelton has returned to social media after the divorce but has chosen not to address the split publicly. On the other hand, Myler has spoken out against online trolling he has received since the separation.

Despite their personal differences, the ex-couple continues to co-parent their three children. Skelton has also shown dedication to her family by stepping back from hosting her BBC Radio 5 show to spend more time with her children.