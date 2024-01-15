en English
Energy

Heating the Person, Not the Home: A New Strategy to Save on Energy Bills

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Heating the Person, Not the Home: A New Strategy to Save on Energy Bills

As the winter weather continues to grip, more and more consumers are turning to an unconventional yet effective strategy to save on their energy bills: heating themselves rather than their homes. This ingenious approach, widely endorsed by consumer experts such as Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExperts, has led to an unprecedented surge in the demand for products designed to keep individuals warm, like heated blankets, thermal throws, hot water bottles, and warmable slippers.

‘Heat the Person, Not the Home’

While the concept of ‘heating the person and not the home’ might seem unusual, its practicality is undeniable. The cold winter months can cause a significant spike in energy bills, and the strategy of focusing on personal warmth, as opposed to heating entire living spaces, provides an effective means of cost-saving. The popularity of this approach is evident in the increasing sales of products such as hooded blankets. These blankets, particularly those from Kudd.ly, reduced to a mere £29, have become a trend for their cost-effectiveness and ability to provide warmth to individuals.

The Power of Hooded Blankets

These one-size-fits-all, colorful hooded blankets, boasting fleece lining and MicroCool technology, are designed to provide warmth without causing sweating. With over 300,000 reviews, the customer satisfaction and the significant savings on heating bills reported by users speak volumes about the effectiveness of these blankets. Some customers have even reported no longer needing to use their heating systems at all, thanks to these warm and cozy alternatives.

Alternative Heating Methods

Other energy-saving winter heating hacks include using products like the Sanitas Heated Underblanket, available at Lidl for just £19.99, and adjusting the heating schedule based on daily routines. Consumers are advised not to leave the heating on when not at home and not to keep it running all day at lower temperatures. It’s also worth noting the potential cost savings of lowering the thermostat by a degree or two and the inefficiencies of reducing radiator valves in newer homes and systems.

Embracing a Warm Future

All these stories and recommendations point towards a future where energy conservation isn’t just about turning off lights or unplugging devices, but about changing our perspectives and embracing innovative solutions that not only save money but also create a more sustainable world. As the winter continues, it’s clear that heating the person, not the home, is a strategy that’s here to stay.

Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

