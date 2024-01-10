en English
Lifestyle

Heartwarming Mile-High Act of Kindness Goes Viral

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Heartwarming Mile-High Act of Kindness Goes Viral

On a transcontinental flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Newark International Airport, Meegan Rubin, a passenger with a heart of gold, unfolded an act of kindness that not only warmed the hearts of the couple sitting next to her but also inspired millions across the globe. The subject of this random act of kindness was a five-month-old baby girl named Romey, who was flying with her parents, Kelly Levine and Jake, for the first time.

Kindness at 30,000 Feet

As the flight commenced, Rubin, who coincidently was also the couple’s neighbor on their outbound flight, began to crochet. The rhythmic movement of her skilled hands weaving the yarn captured the fascination of young Romey, who watched with rapt attention. This simple act served as a soothing distraction for Romey throughout the journey, keeping her entertained and calm.

A Heartwarming Gesture

By the end of the flight, Rubin had crocheted a bright yellow beanie and gifted it to Romey. Expressing that she was moved to create the hat because of Romey’s exemplary behavior, Rubin’s heartfelt gift left Kelly and Jake pleasantly surprised. The moment, witnessed by other passengers, filled the cabin with a sense of warmth and community.

Viral Act of Kindness

Moved by Rubin’s act, Kelly took to TikTok to share their experience, hoping to inspire others with this heartwarming story. The video quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 6.8 million views. Rubin, who runs a small crocheting business named Crochet O’Bay, later spoke about the encounter on Instagram, emphasizing the joy she experienced in giving. The encounter has since led to a social media friendship between Kelly and Rubin, with both women continuing to share their journey and spread kindness.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

