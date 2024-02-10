Harry's Steakhouse: One of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the Country

Harry's Steakhouse in Grand Forks, a charming 1940s- and 1950s-themed establishment, has recently been recognized as one of the top 100 romantic restaurants in the country by OpenTable, a leading national restaurant reservation service. The announcement, made in late January 2024, has left locals beaming with pride and visitors eager to experience the love-infused ambiance that has captured the hearts of diners.

Advertisment

A Blend of Nostalgia and Romance

Harry's Steakhouse, nestled in the heart of Grand Forks, has been serving patrons since its opening in 2010. The restaurant's interior transports guests to the Golden Age, with walnut bars, red-leather swivel stools, silent movies playing in the background, and classic photographs adorning the walls. The exposed brick walls and dim lighting set the perfect mood for an intimate evening, while white linen tablecloths and black linen napkins add a touch of elegance.

But it's not just the atmosphere that has diners falling in love with Harry's Steakhouse. The quality and variety of food and drink on offer are second to none. From succulent steaks to delicious desserts, the menu has something for everyone. The restaurant's commitment to sourcing local ingredients and providing exceptional service has earned it a 4.9-star rating from 1119 diners on OpenTable.

Advertisment

One of the unique features of Harry's Steakhouse is the semi-private booths and privacy curtains, which provide couples with a sense of seclusion and intimacy. The acoustic amenities also contribute to a romantic atmosphere, allowing couples to enjoy each other's company without distraction.

A Team Effort

According to Hal Gershman, the owner of Harry's Steakhouse, the success of the restaurant is due in large part to the hard work and dedication of his team. "We have an amazing group of servers, bartenders, cooks, and chefs who go above and beyond to ensure that every guest feels special," he says. "They are the ones who create the magic that keeps people coming back."

Advertisment

Gershman is quick to point out that the recognition from OpenTable is a testament to the efforts of his team. "We are thrilled to be included in this prestigious list," he says. "It's a real honor, and it motivates us to continue providing the best possible dining experience for our guests."

A Romantic Getaway in Grand Forks

For those looking to plan a romantic evening, Harry's Steakhouse is the perfect destination. The restaurant is located at 421 Demers Ave and is open from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday. Diners can make reservations through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly.

Advertisment

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to enjoy a night out with your loved one, Harry's Steakhouse is sure to provide an unforgettable experience. With its cozy atmosphere, exceptional food and drink, and attentive service, it's no wonder that this hidden gem has been recognized as one of the top 100 romantic restaurants in the country.

As the sun sets on another day in Grand Forks, the lights inside Harry's Steakhouse begin to twinkle, casting a warm glow on the red-leather swivel stools and exposed brick walls. Couples huddle together in semi-private booths, sharing stories and laughter over candlelight. The air is filled with the scent of sizzling steaks and the sound of clinking glasses. It's a scene straight out of a movie, and it's all thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team at Harry's Steakhouse.

In a world that often feels chaotic and unpredictable, Harry's Steakhouse provides a welcome respite. A place where couples can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with one another in a meaningful way. And as diners leave the restaurant, hand in hand, they can't help but feel a sense of gratitude for the little things – a delicious meal, a warm atmosphere, and the company of someone they love.