Harmony Restored: The Cedars Singers Triumphant Return After Four Years

After a four-year intermission, the harmonious voices of the Cedars Singers, a choir group from the Cedars Senior Living Community, resonated once more on January 11. The concert, initially slated for December, was gently nudged to the new year due to minor hiccups, including a smattering of illnesses among the choir's members. With Christmas classics like "Joy to the World," "We Three Kings," and the soul-stirring "Silent Night" on their setlist, the group's first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic was an emotional journey for both the performers and their audience, a sea of loved ones and family members.

A Melodious Reunion

The event showcased not only the group's vocal prowess but also their ability to weave a captivating narrative. Soloists, speakers, and the delicate piano accompaniment of 101-year-old Pauline Field breathed life into the story of Jesus' birth. Field, a pivotal figure in the choir's inception six years ago, was instrumental in creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and unity.

Cathy Ehley, the Recreation and Wellness director at the community, shared the enthusiasm of the singers who began practicing in October, their spirits undeterred by the challenges posed by the pandemic. The performance was a testament to their resilience and love for music, with Ehley describing the emotional impact of the event, particularly Field's piano playing.

The Echoes of Hope

As the last notes of the concert faded into the night, the Cedars Singers found themselves on the cusp of a new beginning. The group's return to the stage was more than a mere performance; it was a symbol of hope and endurance, a reminder that even in the face of adversity, music has the power to heal and bring people together.

The echoes of their triumphant return reverberated through the community, igniting a spark of anticipation for their upcoming performances. The choir plans to stage a spring concert, where they will lend their voices to older popular songs such as "Ride a Bicycle for 2" and the timeless classic, "You are my Sunshine."

The Symphony of Life Continues

As the curtain falls on this chapter of the Cedars Singers' story, the group looks forward to the future, their hearts filled with the joy of music and the camaraderie that comes with it. The choir's melodious journey serves as a reminder that life, much like a symphony, continues to unfold in unexpected ways, offering new opportunities to create harmony in a world that often feels discordant.

Today, on February 8, the Cedars Singers continue to rehearse, their voices a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. As they prepare for their spring concert, they stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that it's never too late to raise your voice and sing.