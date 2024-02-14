Harmony of Festivals: Saraswati Puja, Valentine's Day, and Pahela Falgun at Dhaka University

On February 14, 2024, Dhaka University campus was a sight to behold as it became the melting pot for three distinct celebrations: Saraswati Puja, Valentine's Day, and Pahela Falgun. The air was filled with a unique blend of spirituality, romance, and the vibrant energy of the first day of Spring.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Celebrations

As I walked through the bustling campus, it was hard to miss the vibrant colors and laughter that filled the air. Saraswati Puja, the worship of the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and nature, saw devotees thronging to the Puja Mandap, their faces radiating serenity. The melodious tunes of hymns and the rhythmic beat of dholaks created an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, Valentine's Day found young couples exchanging heartfelt words and gifts, spreading love across the campus. The spirit of Pahela Falgun, on the other hand, was evident in the myriad of cultural programs organized by various organizations, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The sound of dhols and the sight of women adorning their hair with colorful flowers were reminiscent of the rich Bengali culture.

Advertisment

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela: A Literary Extravaganza Amidst Festivities

The celebrations extended to the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela, the annual month-long book fair held at Bangla Academy. This year, the fair witnessed a unique confluence of festivities and literature. Visitors like Monira and Raihan found joy in browsing through the vast collection of new books, while others like Sabuj Sarker and Samira discovered new literary gems unexpectedly.

"I never thought I'd find a book on Bengali folk tales here," shared an excited Samira, clutching her newly purchased book tightly.

Advertisment

The metro rail service also experienced high demand as people traveled to the fair. "The convenience of the metro rail has made my journey to the book fair much easier," said a visitor, echoing the sentiments of many others.

Mixed Opinions Among Publishers

However, publishers had mixed opinions about the event's success. While some reported increased sales, others noted a higher number of visitors but not necessarily more purchases. Despite this, the addition of 91 new books, including Mohammad Mufazzal's novel 'Chaashabhushar Sontan', added to the literary diversity of the fair.

The triple celebrations, however, led to substantial crowds and traffic jams, causing inconvenience for students. "It's a bit chaotic, but the festive spirit makes up for it," shared a student, trying to navigate through the crowd.

As I left the campus, the lingering scent of spring flowers and the echoes of laughter and festivities served as a reminder of the unique blend of cultures and traditions that make Dhaka truly special.