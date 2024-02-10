Harmonious Valentines: 70 Years of Melodious Love from the Music Men Chorus

San Marcos, CA - For decades, the Music Men Chorus has been brightening Valentine's Days in North County with their harmonious serenades. This year, as the barbershop quartet celebrates its 70th anniversary, they continue to deliver singing valentines to various venues such as malls, restaurants, businesses, and homes.

A Timeless Melody of Love

Founded in 1954, the Music Men Chorus boasts 20 members aged between 50 and 90. Their extensive repertoire includes classic love songs like 'Let Me Call You Sweetheart,' which they sing in four-part harmony, reminiscent of traditional barbershop quartets.

The goal of these singing valentines is simple yet profound: to bring a smile, or sometimes even tears, to the faces of the recipients. With their unique blend of humor and memorable performances, the Music Men Chorus has created countless heartfelt moments over the years.

Creating Unforgettable Memories

Each singing valentine is a bespoke experience. The quartet arrives at the designated location between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on February 13-14, ready to serenade the unsuspecting recipient with two romantic songs. A personalized card accompanies each performance, adding a special touch to this musical gesture.

Over the years, these singing valentines have led to emotional responses that go beyond mere smiles. There have been instances where these performances have resulted in marriage proposals, demonstrating the enduring power of music to touch hearts and inspire love.

Harmonizing Hearts for 70 Years

As the Music Men Chorus prepares for another season of spreading love through song, they reflect on their rich history and the joy they've brought to countless individuals. Their commitment to preserving the art of barbershop harmony is evident in every note they sing, making them a beloved fixture in North County's cultural landscape.

This Valentine's Day, as the Music Men Chorus commemorates its 70th anniversary, it's clear that their melodies of love will continue to resonate in the hearts of many for years to come. Whether it's in a bustling mall or a quiet home, their harmonies serve as a timeless reminder of love's enduring power.

For those wishing to book a singing valentine, reservations can be made by contacting the Music Men Chorus directly. Let their harmonious voices add an extra touch of romance to this year's Valentine's Day celebrations.

In the end, the Music Men Chorus' singing valentines are more than just musical performances. They are moments of connection, of shared emotion, and of love. As they mark their 70th anniversary, the chorus continues to spread joy and create lasting memories, one harmonious serenade at a time.