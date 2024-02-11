Harmonious Heritage: A Neglected Home Transformed into a Modern Masterpiece

Annabella La Pegna and Andrew Williams, a couple with a penchant for preserving history, have transformed their heritage home, 'Shambles', into a stunning masterpiece. The renovation, which began in 2022, was completed recently, and the result is a harmonious blend of the past and present.

Advertisment

A Heritage Home Reborn

The 'Shambles', a heritage home built in 1992 by the renowned Raeside and Dame, was once a picture of neglect. Its once-proud cedar shake siding was weathered, and the softwood pine flooring worn. But the couple saw beyond the wear and tear, recognizing the potential hidden beneath the layers of dust and decay.

The renovation process was meticulous, with careful planning and consideration given to preserving the home's original features. The exterior was refreshed with new paint and refinished cedar shakes, while the interior underwent a transformation that married modern design with antique charm.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Old and New

The renovated 'Shambles' is a testament to the couple's vision. The home is filled with heirlooms and second-hand treasures, each piece carefully selected to add to the home's unique character. The dining room now boasts an antique pine table and hutches, which proudly display La Pegna's mother's pewter and transferware collections.

The kitchen, once outdated and cramped, has been modernized with refinished wooden countertops, new appliances, and vintage lighting. The open beams and antique door latches, remnants of the home's past, now stand in stark contrast to the sleek, contemporary design elements.

Advertisment

Preserving History, Embracing Modernity

The renovation of 'Shambles' is a testament to the potential of heritage home renovation. By incorporating heirlooms and second-hand items into the design, La Pegna and Williams have created a space that is both modern and respectful of the home's history.

The home's transformation has not gone unnoticed. It has won a design award for its curb appeal and is featured in Country Sampler's Spring 2024 Magazine. But for La Pegna and Williams, the true reward is the knowledge that they have preserved a piece of history while creating a home that reflects their unique style and values.

The 'Shambles', once a neglected heritage home, now stands as a beacon of what can be achieved when history and modernity are brought together in harmony. The renovation, a labor of love, has breathed new life into the home, creating a space that is both timeless and contemporary.

As La Pegna and Williams settle into their renovated home, they are reminded daily of the beauty of the past and the promise of the future. The 'Shambles', once a symbol of decay, is now a testament to the power of preservation and the potential of heritage home renovation.