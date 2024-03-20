Harbour Light Program: Men's Addiction Recovery Through Bermuda Kite-Making Fundraiser

At the heart of a unique fundraising initiative, the Harbour Light men's addiction program is engaging residents and staff in the traditional art of Bermuda kite-making, aiming to raise funds for therapeutic activities. This endeavor not only seeks financial support but also serves as a rehabilitative tool, combining creativity, teamwork, and the therapeutic benefits of engaging in a culturally rich craft.

Empowering Through Creativity

Under the guidance of Chandra Bascome and with the participation of both current residents and alumni, the Harbour Light community has embarked on a journey to construct over 170 Bermuda kites. With an ambitious goal to raise $2,500, the initiative is a testament to the program's commitment to fostering a supportive and creative environment for individuals battling addiction. The project, which began in February, not only aims to sell these kites before Easter but also involves the participants in workshops, enhancing their skills and reigniting passions that contribute to their recovery process.

A Therapeutic and Cultural Revival

The kite-making project serves dual purposes: as a means to raise necessary funds and as a form of 'outdoor therapy'. For many participants, this activity is a first-time experience or a long-forgotten skill now being rediscovered. The meticulous process of designing, crafting, and assembling these kites is described by Bascome as highly therapeutic. It encourages patience, precision, and creative expression among the men, many of whom take immense pride in their completed works. This initiative not only helps in their personal development but also strengthens communal ties, as experienced members return to assist newcomers in this craft.

Impact and Legacy

The fundraiser is not just about the financial goal; it's about the lasting impact on the participants' self-esteem and recovery journey. Bascome's encouragement and the collective effort of the Harbour Light community highlight the importance of innovative therapeutic approaches in addiction recovery. The kites, available for purchase at the Salvation Army's King Street location, symbolize hope, achievement, and the collective spirit of a community striving for positive change. Through this endeavor, the Harbour Light program showcases the transformative power of traditional crafts in healing and rehabilitation, ensuring that the legacy of Bermuda kite-making continues to uplift and inspire.

As this initiative unfolds, it not only promises to raise funds but also to raise awareness about the importance of creative therapies in addiction recovery. The success of the Harbour Light kite-making project could inspire similar programs worldwide, proving that traditional arts can play a crucial role in healing and rehabilitation. This unique blend of culture, creativity, and therapy underscores the potential for traditional crafts to contribute significantly to the journey toward recovery and personal growth.