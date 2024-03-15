Hannah Ann Sluss Hosts Spring-Themed Bridal Shower in Nashville with NFL's Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss, the former Bachelor star, and her fiancé, NFL player Jake Funk, recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a spring-themed bridal shower in Nashville, Tennessee. The joyous event, which took place at the chic 1 Hotel Nashville, saw the couple surrounded by 40 of their closest family and friends, including notable figures from Bachelor Nation. The couple, who got engaged in January 2023 after a romantic proposal in Mexico, is eagerly preparing for their big day.

Exclusive Bridal Shower Details

The bridal shower's venue choice was deeply personal for Sluss, who aimed to reconnect with her southern roots while providing a central meeting point for her guests. Collaborating with Elemis skincare brand, the party was brought to life with a vibrant spring theme, matching Sluss's blue color scheme and featuring stunning floral arrangements by The Florista. Each guest received an exclusive gift bag, introducing the Hannah Ann x Elemis Coastal Glow Collaboration. Amidst the celebrations, Sluss experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction but quickly found a local seamstress for last-minute adjustments. The event included a bloom bar, live painting by Lauren Obrien, and a dessert and mimosa bar, with Funk making a heartwarming appearance to assist in cake cutting.

Celebration Amid Preparations

Despite the excitement, Sluss admitted to barely eating as she made her rounds to thank each attendee personally, emphasizing the importance of their presence. The bridal shower not only served as a prelude to the wedding but also as a reminder for the couple to cherish these fleeting moments. Sluss shared her approach to wedding preparations, focusing on self-care and expressing readiness and excitement for the wedding day.

Looking Forward to the Big Day

As the wedding day approaches, Sluss and Funk's bridal shower stands as a testament to their love and the support of their family and friends. The event's success and the couple's shared joy highlight the importance of celebrating love and the journey leading up to the exchange of vows. With the bridal shower setting the tone, Sluss and Funk's wedding is highly anticipated, promising more beautiful moments and memories to cherish.