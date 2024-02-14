Hampshire Harmony's Christmas Concert Raises £1,400 for The Smile Train

It was a chilly winter evening when Hampshire Harmony, a choir from Basingstoke, took the stage at St Michael's Church. The occasion? A Christmas concert to raise funds for The Smile Train, a global organization providing free cleft surgery and care to children worldwide.

A Concert of Hope and Harmony

On December 2, more than 200 people braved the cold to attend the concert, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Basingstoke and the choir's patron, Maria Miller MP. The atmosphere was electric as the choir's harmonious voices filled the church, spreading holiday cheer and hope for children in need.

The Smile Train: Transforming Lives One Surgery at a Time

The Smile Train has made a significant impact in the Philippines, performing over 75,000 surgeries and an average of 5,000 annually. The organization covers all expenses related to cleft surgeries, including pre and post-operative care, medications, and laboratory tests. The cost of such treatments can reach up to P150,000, a staggering amount for families struggling to make ends meet.

The Smile Train is not just about providing surgeries; it's about advocating for change. They are working to ensure that the Universal Health Care law covers cleft treatments, making them accessible to all who need them. With 60 doctor partners nationwide, The Smile Train also offers psycho-social support to cleft patients, helping them overcome the emotional challenges associated with their condition.

Hampshire Harmony: Making a Difference Through Music

The fundraising concert was a resounding success, with Hampshire Harmony raising a total of £1,400 for The Smile Train. This generous contribution will go a long way in helping children with cleft lips and palates receive the care they need to lead happy, healthy lives.

As we look back on that magical evening, it's clear that music has the power to bring people together and make a difference. Hampshire Harmony plans to return to St Michael's Church this year for another concert on November 30, continuing their mission to spread hope and raise funds for those in need.

In the end, it's not just about the money raised or the surgeries performed; it's about giving children the chance to smile, laugh, and live without the burden of a correctable condition. Hampshire Harmony and The Smile Train are proof that when we come together, we can create a world where every child has the opportunity to live their best life.