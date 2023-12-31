en English
Fashion

Halloween Parade of Creativity: A Showcase of Ingenious Costumes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:28 am EST
Halloween Parade of Creativity: A Showcase of Ingenious Costumes

As the sun sets on this Halloween, a parade of creativity and humor takes center stage. Readers have shared a plethora of ingenious, whimsical, and downright comical costumes, each distinguished by their inventive spirit.

Flavorsome Fashions

Among the standout submissions are Lynne and Carolyn Mullins, who’ve donned the guise of Sriracha sauce and a cup of noodles. This delightful duo has embraced a playful, food-inspired theme, proving that inspiration can indeed be served hot and steamy.

Age is Just a Number

Siblings Sora and Sota Carey, on the other hand, have morphed into elderly individuals, demonstrating a whimsical transformation into a different age group. Their costumes reflect the essence of Halloween – a chance to step into someone else’s shoes, even if they’re several sizes (or years) bigger.

Thrifty Theatrics

Instagram users elo_rawr, frahnc0, itznellyyy, and donlaaa have tapped into a recurring theme of ‘When you’re broke on Halloween.’ Their economical, yet inventive costume ideas resonate with many, casting a light on the fun side of budget limitations.

A Hobnob with Pop Culture

Armando, sporting a Ghostbuster outfit, evokes a sense of pop culture nostalgia. His choice underlines how Halloween lets us revive beloved characters from our favorite films and TV shows. Another noteworthy costume comes from Akito Izumida, who chose to be a hermit crab, a unique and potentially handcrafted masterpiece.

A Nod to Cultural Heritage

Nielsen Diaz, dressing as a performer from the indigenous Philippine dance ‘ati-atihan,’ brings a slice of cultural heritage to the spookfest. His costume acts as a statement of identity, reminding us that Halloween can also be a platform for cultural expression.

Magical and Fanciful Choices

Lei’ana Skye Garthe and La’kina Mae Garthe have opted for the fantastical as a unicorn and Minnie Mouse respectively. Rose Mafnas, on the other hand, dons the guise of Hula Barbie. These popular and fanciful choices remind us of the allure of the mystical and the magical that Halloween brings.

The Havana Girls Senoritas

Stephanie Lawrence, Tanisha Mandiola, and Rose Mafnas, dressed as vibrant and festive Havana girls senoritas, add a touch of cultural flair to the Halloween occasion. Their outfits, brimming with color and rhythm, encapsulate the vibrant energy that Halloween celebrations are known for.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

