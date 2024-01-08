Halloween Festivities Surge in America: A Tour of Spooky Cities

The National Retail Federation reports a surge in Americans’ participation in Halloween festivities, with over 70% planning to indulge in the spectral season this year, compared to last year’s 60%. This increase in Halloween enthusiasm is rooted in the festival’s rich history, tracing back to the Celtic celebration of Samhain, and later popularized in the U.S. by European immigrants. By the 1950s, the tradition of trick-or-treating had become widespread, and today, adults partake in a plethora of Halloween events.

Fall Tourism Boom

The autumnal season witnesses a significant rise in tourism, particularly in areas steeped in ghost stories and witchcraft. A variety of lesser-known yet captivating cities offer unique Halloween experiences that go beyond the standard haunted house.

Halloween Capital and Historic Haunts

Anoka, Minnesota, self-proclaimed ‘Halloween Capital of the World’, hosts an array of events, most notably a grand Halloween parade. Baltimore, Maryland, steeped in history, offers intriguing sites such as the Edgar Allan Poe House and the Green Mount Cemetery. San Antonio’s Emily Morgan Hotel, notorious for its paranormal activities, and several other haunted locations, provide thrill-seekers with a spine-chilling experience.

From Twilight to Ghostly Sightings

St. Helens, Oregon, a magnet for ‘Twilight’ fans, hosts the Spirit of Halloweentown celebration, while St. Augustine, Florida, known for ghost sightings and historical tours, offers a blend of fear and fascination. Albion, Idaho, features the eerie Haunted Mansions of Albion event held at an abandoned school, adding an extra layer of creepiness to the Halloween vibes.

Underground Lakes and Haunted Hotels

Bonne Terre, Missouri, introduces visitors to an underground lake in a former mine, adding a touch of the uncanny to its Halloween festivities. The waters of Morro Bay, California, come alive with the Witches and Warlocks Paddle event. Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, infamous for ghost sightings by visiting baseball teams, and Vicksburg, Mississippi’s McRaven House, which offers candlelight tours of its haunted premises, round off the list of cities offering a spectrum of Halloween attractions. From family-friendly events to ghost-chasing adventures, these cities cater to every Halloween enthusiast’s taste.