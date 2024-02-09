Half-Term Hunger Solution: Restaurants Offer Free Meals for Kids

As the half-term holiday approaches, an array of restaurants are extending a helping hand to families grappling with the cost of dining out. From February 10th to 25th, eateries across various locations are rolling out special offers, such as free meals for children or meals at a nominal charge of £1, to ensure no child misses a nutritious meal during the break.

A Symphony of Flavours

Angus Steakhouse, Barburrito, Beefeater, Bella Italia, Bills, Brewers Fayre, Dobbies, Dunelm, Greene King, Morrisons, OK Diner, Premier Inn, Table Table, Tesco, TGI Fridays, Whitbread Inns, and Yosushi are among the restaurants participating in this commendable initiative. These offers, typically contingent upon the purchase of an adult meal, are subject to certain terms and conditions, such as limitations on the days of the week or the age of the children eligible.

For instance, Angus Steakhouse permits one child under 10 to eat for free with every adult main meal purchased, but only on specific days and not in conjunction with other discounts. Similarly, Tesco is offering a free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast, or Kids Pick 'n' Mix deal with each adult item bought when you present your Tesco Clubcard at the till.

Feeding More than Hunger

In 2023, Tesco gave out more than 440,000 free meals to children and families during school holidays. This year, they have launched a £5m grant programme called Stronger Starts to help schools and children's groups provide healthy food and activities for young people. Tampopo, too, is offering free kids meals with every adult meal purchased during the half-term holiday, complete with a dedicated kids menu filled with fun activities.

A Table for All

These promotions, available for a limited time around the half term period, cater to different dietary preferences and include a range of food options from breakfast items to main courses. Families are advised to check with the individual restaurants for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

As half term draws near, these restaurants stand as beacons of hope and generosity, ensuring that every child has a seat at the table and a chance to enjoy a wholesome, delicious meal. Their efforts serve as a testament to the transformative power of collective action and empathy, shaping a world where no child goes hungry.