en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Hairdresser Reveals Common Hair Drying Mistake and How to Avoid It

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Hairdresser Reveals Common Hair Drying Mistake and How to Avoid It

In the realm of hair care, seemingly innocuous habits can sometimes wreak havoc on the health and appearance of our locks. Professional hairdresser Shelby Bettencourt has brought attention to one such common mistake: aiming the hairdryer upwards. While this method is frequently employed to boost volume, it is, in fact, detrimental to the hair’s health.

The Downward Technique

Bettencourt recommends an alternative approach. Instead of directing the airflow upwards, she advises to aim it downwards along the hair shaft. This technique, rather than ruffling the hair cuticle, helps to close it. The result? Smoother, healthier-looking hair that is less prone to frizz and flyaways. It gives the hair a straightened appearance, without the need for the damaging heat of a straightener. This method has garnered a following, with many noticing a visible improvement in their hair’s appearance.

Importance of Hair Care Products

Alongside this drying technique, Bettencourt suggests incorporating certain products into one’s hair care regimen. Hair oils, for instance, can improve hair texture and provide added protection against heat damage. One such oil is coconut oil, known for its myriad benefits including reducing hair damage, repairing dry, itchy scalps, and decreasing frizz. However, caution should be exercised when using coconut oil. Overuse can lead to greasiness and clogged pores, and it may not aid in hair regrowth. It is crucial to opt for high-quality, unrefined products and be mindful of their ingredients.

A Demonstrative Experiment

An experiment conducted by stylist Bethany Honey underscores the importance of using protective products. Using bread and heat protection spray, Honey demonstrated the difference between protected and unprotected ‘hair.’ The results were clear: protective products are essential in maintaining the health and appearance of one’s hair.

In conclusion, the way we care for our hair extends beyond the products we use. How we dry our hair plays a significant role in its health and appearance. Armed with the knowledge from professionals like Bettencourt, we can make informed choices in our hair care routines for healthier, smoother, and frizz-free locks.

0
Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
7 mins ago
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
Renowned fitness influencer, Tammy Hembrow, has taken to Instagram to launch an eight-week fitness challenge. The challenge, designed to foster personal health goals, comes amidst her preparations for her forthcoming nuptials with Love Island Australia star, Matthew Zukowski. Hembrow’s promotional photos showcasing her athletic physique have not only been a testament to her fitness regime
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
Jessica Williams: From Emmy Nominee to Celebrating Size Diversity
18 mins ago
Jessica Williams: From Emmy Nominee to Celebrating Size Diversity
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
21 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
10 mins ago
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
10 mins ago
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot: A Glimpse into their Intimate Ceremony
13 mins ago
Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot: A Glimpse into their Intimate Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
15 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
18 seconds
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
35 seconds
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
37 seconds
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
44 seconds
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
57 seconds
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
1 min
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
1 min
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
2 mins
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
28 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app