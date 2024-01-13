Hairdresser Reveals Common Hair Drying Mistake and How to Avoid It

In the realm of hair care, seemingly innocuous habits can sometimes wreak havoc on the health and appearance of our locks. Professional hairdresser Shelby Bettencourt has brought attention to one such common mistake: aiming the hairdryer upwards. While this method is frequently employed to boost volume, it is, in fact, detrimental to the hair’s health.

The Downward Technique

Bettencourt recommends an alternative approach. Instead of directing the airflow upwards, she advises to aim it downwards along the hair shaft. This technique, rather than ruffling the hair cuticle, helps to close it. The result? Smoother, healthier-looking hair that is less prone to frizz and flyaways. It gives the hair a straightened appearance, without the need for the damaging heat of a straightener. This method has garnered a following, with many noticing a visible improvement in their hair’s appearance.

Importance of Hair Care Products

Alongside this drying technique, Bettencourt suggests incorporating certain products into one’s hair care regimen. Hair oils, for instance, can improve hair texture and provide added protection against heat damage. One such oil is coconut oil, known for its myriad benefits including reducing hair damage, repairing dry, itchy scalps, and decreasing frizz. However, caution should be exercised when using coconut oil. Overuse can lead to greasiness and clogged pores, and it may not aid in hair regrowth. It is crucial to opt for high-quality, unrefined products and be mindful of their ingredients.

A Demonstrative Experiment

An experiment conducted by stylist Bethany Honey underscores the importance of using protective products. Using bread and heat protection spray, Honey demonstrated the difference between protected and unprotected ‘hair.’ The results were clear: protective products are essential in maintaining the health and appearance of one’s hair.

In conclusion, the way we care for our hair extends beyond the products we use. How we dry our hair plays a significant role in its health and appearance. Armed with the knowledge from professionals like Bettencourt, we can make informed choices in our hair care routines for healthier, smoother, and frizz-free locks.