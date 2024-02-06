Hair Relaxers and Health Risks: The Unsettling Link to Uterine Cancer

For many Black women, the experience of getting their first hair relaxer is a rite of passage. Jasmine Green, the director of education at 1Hood Media from Monroeville, is one of them. But recent studies suggest that this common practice might carry serious health risks. The Sister Study, conducted by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, discovered a potential link between hair straightening chemical products and an increased risk of uterine cancer, particularly among African American or Black women.

The Unsettling Findings of The Sister Study

The study wasn't initially designed to investigate uterine cancer. However, it revealed that Black women using hair straighteners had more than double the risk of developing the disease compared to those who didn't use them. This startling revelation has led to more than 2,000 women joining lawsuits against major cosmetic brands, citing the negative health implications of relaxers containing endocrine-disrupting ingredients.

The Health Expert's Perspective

Dr. Amanda Hercules Smith, an internal medicine physician, emphasizes that while relaxers don't directly cause cancer, the frequency of use could be a contributing factor. According to Dr. Smith, more research is needed to understand the full extent of the health implications.

From Relaxers to Natural Hair

Amid growing concerns, many Black women are returning to their natural hair. Tamiah Bridgett Alexander is one of them. After having her uterus removed, Alexander became a natural hair care educator. Through her company 'It's a Natural Thang', she advocates for Black women to embrace their natural hair, providing education and community support. This trend suggests a shift in the cultural perception of hair among Black women, driven by the potential health risks of hair relaxers.