Hailey Bieber's Rhode Calendar: Unconventional Swimwear Meets Beauty Promotion

On January 22, Hailey Bieber unveiled a unique swimsuit calendar as part of the promotional campaign for her beauty brand, Rhode. This calendar is no ordinary one—it pays a creative homage to classic bikini spreads, complete with a whimsical and fashion-forward spin. Each month showcases a different provocative swimwear designed to highlight Rhode's skin-glossing products.

An Unconventional Twist to Holiday Fashion

December, for instance, features Bieber modeling a noteworthy 'thong sweaterkini.' This innovative piece blends the daring allure of a thong bikini with the cozy charm of a holiday sweater. It stands out with its plush texture and crisp white color, embodying the winter holiday theme. To complete the look, the swimsuit is styled with bow ties and paired with furry knee-high boots and a white elastic headband—creating a striking contrast of winter wear on a beach setting.

Pushing the Boundaries of Swimwear Fashion

The calendar doesn't stop at the 'thong sweaterkini.' Another month showcases a micro bikini made entirely from seashells, paired with a ruffled bolero. In what could be a playful nod to April's Easter celebrations, a monokini, complemented by a rabbit ear headpiece, makes a bold appearance. The calendar is a testament to Bieber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of swimwear fashion.

More than Just an Ordinary Calendar

Beyond its fashion statements, the calendar is also a smart marketing move for the Rhode brand. As part of the campaign, customers who purchase the new cleanser from Rhode receive this limited-edition calendar. The calendar not only serves as a promotional tool but also as a collector's item, adding an element of exclusivity to the brand's offerings. The collaboration with acclaimed model Candice Swanepoel, who poses alongside Bieber in coordinating swimsuits, further elevates the campaign's allure.

With its unconventional designs and strategic marketing, Hailey Bieber's Rhode calendar is redefining how beauty brands approach promotional campaigns. It seamlessly blends whimsy, provocation, and high fashion to create a visually striking showcase for Rhode's skin-glossing products.