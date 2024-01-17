Hailey Bieber and Candice Swanepoel Unveil Pineapple Refresh: A New Era in Skincare

On January 17, supermodel Candice Swanepoel and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber unveiled their collaboration on a beach photoshoot promoting the Pineapple Refresh, a new skincare product from Bieber's brand. The released photo captures the duo donned in swimwear, scuba gear, and gold jewelry, showcasing their makeup-free, bronzed skin, and holding the latest product of Bieber's skincare line.

Revolutionizing Skincare with Pineapple Refresh

The Pineapple Refresh, Rhode's first-ever cleanser, is a game-changer in the skincare world. The cleanser, featuring a balmy gel formula, is enriched with pineapple enzyme for gentle skin cell turnover. It aims to replace the double cleansing method, offering a unique texture that leaves the skin feeling dewy and clean after a single use. The product is designed to be gentle and safe for sensitive skin, making it versatile for daily use.

Key Ingredients that Make the Difference

The Pineapple Refresh cleanser hosts a blend of potent ingredients that promise a rejuvenating cleansing experience. Polyglutamic Acid, known for its hydrating properties, Green Tea Extract, hailed for its calming effects, and Pineapple Enzymes constitute the core components of this skincare marvel. Together, they ensure that the skin doesn't feel tight or stripped after use but radiates a refreshed glow.

Launch Campaign: Celebrating Natural Beauty

The launch campaign for Pineapple Refresh, shot in the Bahamas, stars Hailey Bieber, Candice Swanepoel, and Bianca Blakeney. The effort was to emphasize the product's efficacy and celebrate natural beauty. The campaign highlights the duo's bronzed, makeup-free skin, mirroring the results that the Pineapple Refresh promises to deliver. The cleanser, retailing for $28 for a 5 fl oz bottle, became available for purchase on January 25 on rhodeskin.com.