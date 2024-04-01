Habitat at 60: Celebrating Terence Conran's Legacy with New Classics Collection

Younger readers may find it challenging to grasp, but back in 1964, the concept of a duvet was alien to many in the UK. It was a time marked by the Beatles' first world tour and a nation still nestled under scratchy blankets, with DIY far from being a form of expression. Amidst this backdrop, a year following what poet Philip Larkin termed the sexual revolution, an interiors revolution was born, spearheaded by Terence Conran's Habitat, transforming modern living with its open-plan, modernist, and accessible design ethos.

Advertisment

A Revolutionary Beginning

Terence Conran launched Habitat in 1964, introducing the UK to not just the duvet but to a whole new way of living. It was an era when the average house price was a mere £3,185, and the concept of home comfort was radically different. Conran's vision was to democratize design, making stylish, modern furniture and home accessories accessible to the masses. The store quickly became synonymous with innovation, introducing products like the wok and Mediterranean tableware to British homes, fostering a new culture of home entertainment and cuisine.

From Humble Beginnings to Household Name

Advertisment

The impact of Habitat on home living cannot be overstated. It not only changed how people decorated their homes but also how they lived within them. The brand's influence extended beyond the confines of its stores, inspiring generations to embrace creativity in their living spaces. As Habitat celebrates its 60th anniversary, it does so as a household name, having firmly cemented its place in the annals of design history. The birthday collection, a nod to both its heritage and future, promises to continue this legacy, blending timeless designs with contemporary appeal.

Legacy and Future

As Habitat unveils its birthday collection, it is a celebration of six decades of innovation and design excellence. The collection is a testament to Conran's enduring legacy, offering new classics that promise to redefine modern living spaces. With Habitat's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a cornerstone of British design, the brand remains at the forefront of the interiors revolution, continuing to inspire individuality, creativity, and a passion for home aesthetics.

The enduring appeal of Habitat,