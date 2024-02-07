Habanos, S.A. Celebrates Chinese New Year with Launch of Montecristo Brillantes

With the turn of the new Chinese lunar calendar, Habanos, S.A. has unveiled a special tribute to the Year of the Dragon: the Montecristo Brillantes. A celebration of Chinese culture and Cuban tradition, the launch was held at The Murray Hotel in Hong Kong, attended by over 200 personalities from the world of Habanos, including the Consul General of Cuba in Guangdong and representatives from various prestigious brands.

The Montecristo Brillantes: A Symbol of Tradition and Celebration

The Montecristo Brillantes is not just a cigar; it is a symbol of tradition and celebration. This limited edition vitola is handcrafted with long filler, using selected leaves from the renowned Vuelta Abajo zone in Pinar del Río, Cuba - the finest tobacco-growing land in the world. Each cigar is designed for a 40-minute smoking experience, offering a testament to the timeless blend of Montecristo's essence and Cuban Habano tradition.

An Evening of Culinary Fusion and Rich Aromas

The exclusive event was a fusion of Asian and Cuban cultures, reflected in the culinary offerings and cocktails. Attendees enjoyed a sensory journey through the rich aromas of the new Montecristo Brillantes, complemented by a blend of traditional Cuban and Asian cuisines. The evening was an orchestration of cultural exchange, marked by the shared enjoyment of the new cigar's unique aroma.

Commemorating the Chinese New Year in Style

The Montecristo Brillantes arrives in a special box of 18 units, each a tribute to the Year of the Dragon. Guests at the event were also presented with a commemorative Chinese New Year gift set, including an assortment of cigar accessories. This gesture marked the union of the Chinese celebration and the Cuban tradition, underlining the global reach of the Habanos culture.

In wrapping up, the launch of the Montecristo Brillantes is a landmark event that intertwines the Cuban Habano tradition with Chinese culture, creating a unique sensory and cultural experience for cigar enthusiasts worldwide.