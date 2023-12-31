en English
India

Gurugram Rings in 2024 with Diverse New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:21 pm EST
Gurugram Rings in 2024 with Diverse New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Gurugram, Haryana, is ringing in the New Year with a variety of celebrations that cater to every taste and preference. As the city says goodbye to 2023 and welcomes 2024, residents and visitors alike are participating in a variety of festivities, including extravagant parties, rooftop celebrations, and adventure activities like hot air balloon rides. The New Year’s Eve promises something for every soul in Gurugram.

Keeping Celebrations Safe

The Gurugram Police have taken measures to ensure the safety of all participants by issuing a traffic advisory for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Restrictions are in place in areas near MG Road, Sector 29, and Cyber Hub from 8 PM on 31st December 2023. The advisory also includes designated parking zones and warns against drunken driving, with penalties such as a ₹10,000 fine and possible suspension of driving license for three months.

Highlighting the Celebrations

Among the various activities planned, NY Parties 2024 is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at The Bristol Hotel in Gurugram. The event includes food and beverage, Bollywood performances, dance performances, anchor engagements, and a nonstop DJ performance from 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM. The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, Gurugram is also hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with exquisite culinary offerings, live performances, and a luxurious stay.

Ensuring Peaceful Celebrations

As the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Gurugram get underway, elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed and numerous CCTV cameras have been installed. Traffic departments in the national capital region have also issued advisories to avoid any inconvenience to commuters, with detailed routes and traffic restrictions laid down in various areas to avoid congestion on roads.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

