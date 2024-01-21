Guernsey Dad's Epic Quest Ends with Giant Dinosaur Statue for Son's Jurassic Dreams

When Andre Bisson, a devoted father from the picturesque island of Guernsey, set out to fulfill his four-year-old son's seemingly simple request, little did he know he was embarking on an extraordinary adventure, one that would end with a colossal dinosaur statue becoming the newest resident of their garden. Bisson's son, Theo, smitten with Carnotaurs after watching the Disney film 'Dinosaur,' had asked for 'the biggest Carnotaur you've ever seen.' The father, eager to please his dinosaur-obsessed son, began his quest, which led him to an online sale by Jersey's Tamba Park.

From a Local Amusement Park to a Guernsey Garden

Tamba Park, an amusement park known for its dinosaur statues, was selling off its old models, providing Bisson the perfect opportunity to procure a Carnotaur. He expected to receive a three-meter-long statue, a size he deemed suitable for his garden and a fitting Christmas gift for his son. However, what arrived at his doorstep was a massive five-meter-long and 2.3-meter-high Carnotaur, dwarfing the expected dimensions and causing Bisson a moment of stunned disbelief.

Delivery Complications: When a Crane is Required for a Christmas Gift

The size of the statue was so considerable that it could not be transported in a standard lorry. Instead, Bisson had to arrange for a crane to deliver the gargantuan gift into his garden. This unexpected turn of events caused a delay in the delivery, leading to the statue's late arrival and missing the Christmas deadline.

A Surprise Compensatory Gift: A Smaller Dinosaur for Theo

Recognizing the inconvenience caused, Tamba Park sent Theo a smaller dinosaur statue to compensate for the delay. Despite the initial shock and the logistical challenges, Bisson's dedication resulted in not one, but two dinosaur statues for his son. A testament to the lengths a father would go to put a smile on his son's face, the tale of the oversized Carnotaur has left an indelible impression on the Bisson family and their Guernsey community.