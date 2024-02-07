Guelph City Offers Free Vegetable Gardening Workshop for Beginners and Intermediates

The City of Guelph is set to host a free three-week gardening workshop at the City Hall, aimed at equipping beginner and intermediate gardeners with the requisite knowledge to start their own vegetable gardens. This initiative is part of the City's effort to promote sustainable living and community engagement.

Free Gardening Workshop: An Initiative for Sustainable Living

In a bid to foster a green city and encourage sustainable living, the City of Guelph is offering a free in-person three-part course on vegetable gardening. The course, designed for beginners and intermediates, will equip attendees with the necessary skills to cultivate their own vegetable gardens, thereby promoting healthier lifestyles and sustainable practices.

Registration and Course Details

Interested gardeners are required to register once for the entire course, which is scheduled for three consecutive Wednesday nights, March 13, 20, and 27. The course will be held at the Guelph City Hall, located at 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON. Each session is designed to build on the knowledge from the previous ones, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for the participants.

Promotion of City-Hosted Events

