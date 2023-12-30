en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Guardian Writers Share their ‘Not-to-do’ Resolutions for the New Year

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST
Guardian Writers Share their ‘Not-to-do’ Resolutions for the New Year

Guardian writers, including Marina Hyde and John Crace, along with other notable individuals, are setting the tone for the new year by sharing their resolutions. However, their advice is not about what to do, but rather, what not to do in the coming year.

Personal Resolutions

At the personal level, their resolutions emphasize avoiding taking oneself too seriously and refraining from committing to social plans that do not incite excitement. They also encourage maintaining commitments and not canceling plans, a behaviour often termed as ‘flaking’. A unique piece of advice is to expand one’s circle of friends beyond their own age group, providing a broader perspective on life. Furthermore, they advise against oversharing on social media, preserving a sense of personal mystery.

Social Resolutions

On the social front, the writers advocate for accepting people as they are since individuals often become more pronounced versions of themselves over time. They suggest not overvaluing other people’s opinions, especially when it pertains to fearing failure. They also discourage registering a new baby’s email as a gift, a recent trend now seen as questionable. The joy of walking out of an unenjoyable movie or theater performance and the hassle of checked luggage at airports are also highlighted. The writers suggest skipping parties, but only for the right reasons.

Practical Resolutions

In terms of practical resolutions, they advise on graciously accepting compliments, arriving fashionably late to dinner invitations, and avoiding impulsive colorful clothing purchases. They also underscore letting go of grudges quickly and not acting on anger, especially when it comes to sending emails. The writers also extol the joy of pet ownership and the benefits of reducing caffeine intake.

Societal Resolutions

On a societal level, they stress the importance of speaking out against rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. They end their list by cautioning against being swayed by social media trends, especially those promoting unrealistic fitness challenges.

0
Lifestyle Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Martha Stewart's 'Thirst Trap' Selfie Goes Viral, Boosts Parisian Boutique's Recognition

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Stewart Ignites Instagram with Sultry Selfie, Embracing Age and 'Good Living'

By BNN Correspondents

Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Beer Lover's Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Keke Palmer's Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex ...
@Lifestyle · 32 mins
Keke Palmer's Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex ...
heart comment 0
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence

By BNN Correspondents

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
Chicago Activist Joins Forces with Radio Stations to Provide 350 Free Meals to the Homeless

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chicago Activist Joins Forces with Radio Stations to Provide 350 Free Meals to the Homeless
New Year’s Eve Travel Chaos: Eurostar Cancels All Services Amid Thames Tunnel Flooding

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Travel Chaos: Eurostar Cancels All Services Amid Thames Tunnel Flooding
9News Highlights New Year’s Eve Safety and Record-Setting Home Sale

By Geeta Pillai

9News Highlights New Year's Eve Safety and Record-Setting Home Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
15 seconds
Labor Union Negotiations Reach Critical Point: An In-depth Coverage by NBS Live at 9
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
2 mins
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
2 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Morales' Re-election Ambitions
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
6 mins
Suleiman Hartzenberg: Rising Star of the South African United Rugby Championship
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
7 mins
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
10 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
10 mins
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
11 mins
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
52 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app