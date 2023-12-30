Guardian Writers Share their ‘Not-to-do’ Resolutions for the New Year

Guardian writers, including Marina Hyde and John Crace, along with other notable individuals, are setting the tone for the new year by sharing their resolutions. However, their advice is not about what to do, but rather, what not to do in the coming year.

Personal Resolutions

At the personal level, their resolutions emphasize avoiding taking oneself too seriously and refraining from committing to social plans that do not incite excitement. They also encourage maintaining commitments and not canceling plans, a behaviour often termed as ‘flaking’. A unique piece of advice is to expand one’s circle of friends beyond their own age group, providing a broader perspective on life. Furthermore, they advise against oversharing on social media, preserving a sense of personal mystery.

Social Resolutions

On the social front, the writers advocate for accepting people as they are since individuals often become more pronounced versions of themselves over time. They suggest not overvaluing other people’s opinions, especially when it pertains to fearing failure. They also discourage registering a new baby’s email as a gift, a recent trend now seen as questionable. The joy of walking out of an unenjoyable movie or theater performance and the hassle of checked luggage at airports are also highlighted. The writers suggest skipping parties, but only for the right reasons.

Practical Resolutions

In terms of practical resolutions, they advise on graciously accepting compliments, arriving fashionably late to dinner invitations, and avoiding impulsive colorful clothing purchases. They also underscore letting go of grudges quickly and not acting on anger, especially when it comes to sending emails. The writers also extol the joy of pet ownership and the benefits of reducing caffeine intake.

Societal Resolutions

On a societal level, they stress the importance of speaking out against rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. They end their list by cautioning against being swayed by social media trends, especially those promoting unrealistic fitness challenges.