Greenville's March Event Roundup: Chili Cookoff, Theatre, Brunch Fest, and SEC Women's Basketball

March in Greenville is bustling with community gatherings and sporting excitement, from the inaugural Chili Cookoff at Grateful Brew to the highly anticipated SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. These events not only promise fun and entertainment but also support local causes and showcase Greenville's vibrant culture.

Chili for a Cause: First Annual Greenville Chili Cup

Launching the month's festivities, the Greenville Chili Cup aims to crown the city's chili champion while supporting Meals on Wheels of Greenville County. Set for March 3, the cookoff invites chili aficionados to serve their best recipes. With tickets priced between $10-30, attendees can enjoy a variety of chilis, craft beer, and live music, making it a perfect Sunday outing for the whole family.

Cultural Highlights: Finding Nemo Jr. and The Bach Cello Suites Part 2

The Greer Children's Theatre brings the ocean adventure of 'Finding Nemo Jr.' to life, offering performances from March 1-3 and 8-10, including a special ASL performance. Meanwhile, the Sigal Music Museum presents Ukrainian-American cellist Daria Janssen performing 'The Bach Cello Suites Part 2' on March 3. Janssen, a celebrated musician and local educator, will enchant audiences with her rendition of these classical masterpieces.

Food, Fun, and Fast Breaks: Brunch Festival and SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

The 'Bubbly Side Up! A Brunch Festival', happening on March 2, promises a lavish spread of brunch favorites accompanied by endless mimosas. This all-you-can-eat event is a gastronomic delight for foodies. On the sporting front, the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, running from March 6-10, brings top-tier college basketball action to Greenville. With tickets still available for early games, fans are encouraged to secure their spots for this thrilling competition.

Greenville's March events showcase the city's rich culinary scene, cultural offerings, and sports enthusiasm. These gatherings not only provide entertainment but also strengthen community bonds and support local causes. As spring approaches, Greenville residents and visitors alike have ample reasons to celebrate and participate in these diverse and engaging activities.