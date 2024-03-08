Granting Grace Hosts Art Auction to Boost Cape Girardeau Housing Support

On a sunny afternoon in March, Granting Grace Outreach will transform Grace United Methodist Church into a bustling art gallery, aimed at raising funds to support housing needs in Cape Girardeau. Founded by the young philanthropist Grant Skelton, the not-for-profit organization has pledged 100% of the proceeds from this remarkable event to assist locals in dire need of shelter, in collaboration with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. As the community gears up for this unique blend of art and altruism, the anticipation for what's to come is palpable.

Advertisment

Art for a Cause

Grant Skelton's vision for Granting Grace Outreach extends beyond mere charitable giving; it's about creating sustainable support systems within the community. The art auction, set for Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 521 Caruthers Ave., is a testament to this vision. Attendees can expect an eclectic mix of artwork, from glassware and prints to framed paintings and quilts, all donated by local artists. This event not only highlights the artistic talents within Cape Girardeau but also strengthens community bonds by rallying support for those in need.

Partnership with Purpose

Advertisment

The collaboration with the Cape Girardeau Police Department is a crucial aspect of Granting Grace's mission. It allows the outreach to directly address the immediate needs of individuals and families encountered by officers. According to Skelton, this partnership enables them to offer temporary housing solutions, such as covering hotel bills, ensuring that those in need have a safe place to stay. It's a direct and practical approach to community support, showcasing the importance of local organizations and law enforcement working together for the common good.

A Community Effort

With a modest entry fee of $10 and refreshments available, the fundraiser is designed to be an inclusive event, welcoming all who wish to contribute to this noble cause. Skelton's lack of a specific fundraising target speaks volumes about his approach to philanthropy; it's not about the numbers, but about maximizing the impact on the community. As Cape Girardeau comes together for this event, it's a powerful reminder of how art can be a catalyst for change, transforming lives one painting, print, or quilt at a time.

As the curtains close on the art auction fundraiser, the story of Granting Grace Outreach and its commitment to the Cape Girardeau community is far from over. This event is but a chapter in an ongoing narrative of compassion, community engagement, and the relentless pursuit of making a difference. Through the power of art and the collective effort of its citizens, Cape Girardeau showcases the strength found in unity, setting a precedent for other communities to follow. As Granting Grace continues its mission, the impact of events like these will reverberate, inspiring others to take action and contribute to the well-being of their communities.