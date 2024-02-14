A Beacon of Hope: The Community Foundation of Grant County Distributes Over $260,500 to Local Organizations

Grant County, 2024-02-14 - The Community Foundation of Grant County recently dispersed a remarkable $260,500 in grants to 64 local organizations. This generous act underscores the crucial role of designated endowment funds in sustaining charitable causes. These funds not only provide vital operating support but significantly contribute to the missions of the recipient organizations.

A Testament to Philanthropy: The Power of Designated Endowment Funds

By establishing designated endowment funds, donors and nonprofits alike exhibit their commitment to long-term impact. These funds ensure that resources are consistently available for the community's needs. In turn, this dedication promises a brighter future for generations to come.

Kindred Motes: A 'Power Player' in New York City's Philanthropic Scene

Kindred Motes, an Alabama native and founder of KSMG, a New York City-based social impact organization, stands as a testament to the power of giving back. Recognized as one of New York City's 2024 'Power Players,' Motes has left an indelible mark on local philanthropy.

Motes' Background: Humble Beginnings and Lofty Ambitions

Born and raised in Somerville, Alabama, Motes graduated from Birmingham-Southern College before making his mark in the world of philanthropy. With a resume boasting work on campaigns for The United Nations and The Obama White House, Motes has become a force to be reckoned with.

KSMG: Pledge to Community and Local Organizations

Motes' commitment to investing in his roots is evident through KSMG's pledge to donate 10% of its profits to local Alabama organizations. By providing resources to those who need it most, Motes aims to uplift his community and empower its members.

As Kindred Motes and the Community Foundation of Grant County continue to make strides in philanthropy, their combined efforts serve as a reminder of the importance of giving back and investing in the future. Through designated endowment funds and selfless acts of generosity, these organizations are creating a lasting impact that will enrich their communities for generations to come.