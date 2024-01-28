Government Allocates Rs 800 Crore for Supreme Court Complex Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the historic 75th year celebrations of the Supreme Court, announced an allocation of Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court complex. This substantial investment is part of the government's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure of the judicial system to meet its growing demands.

Government's Commitment to Judicial Infrastructure

The government's dedication to improving the judicial infrastructure is evident in its substantial financial outlay. Since 2014, the government has disbursed over Rs 7,000 crore for the modernization and expansion of the court's physical infrastructure. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ease of justice for every Indian citizen and underscored the government's initiatives in modernizing laws to align with contemporary situations and best practices.

Technological Initiatives for Court Accessibility

In addition to the financial investment, the Prime Minister launched three technology initiatives aimed at making court judgments more accessible and user-friendly. These initiatives are a testament to the government's commitment to leverage technology in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of the judicial system.

The Celebration of Supreme Court's Diamond Jubilee

The Prime Minister's announcement came during the celebration of the Supreme Court's Diamond Jubilee, a milestone that marks the 75th year of its establishment. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to make the Supreme Court accessible to the remotest parts of the country, highlighting the government's increased fund allocation for the third phase of the E-Courts Mission Project.