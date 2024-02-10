Goop's Influence: The Rising Trend of Psychic Energy Readings Among British Couples

In the quietude of their London flat, a couple, one munching on crisps, engages in an extraordinary exercise. Over the phone, Kathy Fitz, a psychic energy reader based in Florida, is guiding them through an 80-minute session aimed at purging old energies that "no longer serve" them. This unusual scenario is becoming increasingly common among British couples, thanks to a recommendation from Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's influential lifestyle brand.

When the Unseen Becomes a Must-Have

Last month, Goop suggested Fitz's services as a Valentine's Day gift, and since then, her clientele from across the pond has swelled. The $200 (£159) psychic energy reading, conducted remotely, has found favor with those seeking a fresh perspective on their relationships.

Fitz, who has been practicing for over two decades, explains that her sessions are designed to help individuals identify and release negative energies. "It's like spring cleaning for the soul," she says, adding that the process can lead to improved communication, reduced stress, and a deeper sense of connection.

The Intersection of Celebrity, Wellness, and the Unseen

Goop's endorsement of psychic energy readings reflects a broader trend towards holistic wellness and spiritual exploration. As more people seek to understand the unseen forces that shape their lives, services like Fitz's are gaining mainstream acceptance.

A Transatlantic Embrace of the Unseen

Back in the London flat, the couple concludes their session with Fitz. They express gratitude for the experience and a newfound awareness of the energies surrounding them. This scenario is playing out in homes across Britain, as couples embrace the opportunity to explore the unseen realm. Whether driven by curiosity, a desire for self-improvement, or simply a recommendation from a trusted source, they are turning to psychic energy readings as a means of enhancing their relationships and understanding themselves better.