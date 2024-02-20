Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree Hits Construction Milestone, Elevating Lifestyle in Filinvest Mimosa Plus

As dawn breaks over the serene landscapes of Filinvest Mimosa Plus, a new chapter unfolds at Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree, marking a significant topping-off milestone. This development, nestled beside an award-winning golf course, is swiftly moving towards its 2025 unit turnover, promising future residents an unparalleled country club lifestyle. The journey of Golf Ridge is not merely one of construction but of crafting a sanctuary where modern amenities blend seamlessly with nature's tranquility.

Living the Dream: A Glimpse into the Future

Imagine stepping out onto your balcony, greeted by the lush greens of an award-winning golf course, the air fresh and filled with the promise of a new day. This is the vision Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree brings to life. With unit sizes ranging from 128 to 252 square meters, residents are offered spacious living environments designed to capture breathtaking views of either the golf course or the meticulously planned township. The estate's strategic location near Clark International Airport and major thoroughfares such as the North Luzon Expressway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway ensures that the world is at your fingertips, while still offering a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle.

A Symphony of Amenities

At the heart of Golf Ridge's allure are the amenities that cater to every facet of life. Future residents will find solace in the mature trees and lush parks that dot the landscape, creating pockets of peace and tranquility. Retail establishments and workspaces within the estate provide the convenience of urban living without the need to venture far from home. The adjacent award-winning golf course offers not just a venue for sport but a backdrop of natural beauty that enhances the living experience. These features demonstrate Filigree's dedication to delivering a holistic lifestyle that goes beyond the conventional.

A Commitment to Excellence

Filigree's Golf Ridge Private Estate is more than just a residential project; it is a testament to the commitment of delivering exceptional living spaces in strategic locations. The topping-off milestone is not just a mark of progress but a step closer to realizing a vision of a master-planned township where convenience, luxury, and nature converge. The anticipation builds as 2025 approaches, promising a lifestyle that encapsulates the essence of country club living, making Golf Ridge not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

As the sun sets on Golf Ridge Private Estate, casting long shadows over the fairways and the meticulously landscaped parks, one cannot help but envision the vibrant community that will soon call this place home. Amidst the backdrop of Filinvest Mimosa Plus, Golf Ridge stands as a beacon of modern living, harmonized with nature's splendor, setting a new benchmark for residential living in the Philippines. The journey towards 2025 continues, with each day bringing us closer to the realization of a dream that once seemed distant but is now within reach, transforming the landscape of Filinvest Mimosa Plus into a tapestry of lush greens, modernity, and unparalleled lifestyle offerings.