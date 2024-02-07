Goldbergs Fine Foods Offers Special Promotions for National Bagel & Lox Day and Valentine's Day

Goldbergs Fine Foods, a renowned New York-style deli and restaurant, is gearing up to celebrate National Bagel & Lox Day with a special promotion. On February 9, 2024, food enthusiasts can indulge in the Nova Special for a mere $6.99 at all participating locations. But that's not all. In a heartwarming nod to Valentine's Day, the restaurant is rolling out an exclusive offer dubbed the Lovers Dozen Bagels, available only on February 14.

A Feast of Flavors

The Lovers Dozen Bagels promotion, priced at $24.99, includes a delightful assortment of 14 heart-shaped bagels. Customers can choose from a tempting range of flavors such as Asiago Cheese, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, Egg, Everything, and Plain. The bagels are complemented with a selection of flavored cream cheeses from Plain to Chipotle Avocado and Veggie Cream Cheese. Bagel lovers are encouraged to pre-order the Lovers Dozen Bagels for pick-up to avoid disappointment as the offer is subject to availability.

Special Offers and More

The Nova Special, a one-day offer limited to one per customer, is available on February 9, marking the celebration of National Bagel & Lox Day. In addition, customers can avail a 10% discount on their first mobile order by downloading the Goldbergs Fine Foods app. Goldbergs Fine Foods extends a range of services including dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering, and its products can also be shipped through Goldbelly.

A Legacy of Deliciousness

Goldbergs Group, based in Marietta, GA, is a name that has been associated with quality food and exceptional service for over 50 years. With various subsidiaries including Goldbergs Concessions, Braves All Star Grill, and others, the company has carved a niche for itself in the domain of restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production.