Gold Watches Reclaim their Glory in the Luxury Market: A Look at Piaget's Polo 79

Gold is back in vogue in the high-end watch market, signaling a shift in consumer preferences. The once-coveted stainless steel luxury sports watches such as the Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak are witnessing a decline in demand. The spotlight is now on the golden masterpieces of the 1970s and '80s, marking a significant change in the luxury watch landscape.

Resurgence of Gold Watches

The revival of gold watches began with Vacheron Constantin reintroducing the all-gold 222 last year. The trend was further fuelled by endorsements from celebrities like Brad Pitt. This resurgence was conspicuously visible at the LVMH Watch Week in Miami. Bulgari relaunched its '70s gold Bulgari Bulgari, and Zenith debuted a rose-gold, gem-set Chronomaster Sport, affirming the pull of the golden allure.

Piaget's Polo 79: A Milestone

The announcement of the Polo 79 by Piaget signifies a crucial milestone in this trend. The Polo 79 is a modern interpretation of its original Polo from 1979. It carries forward the original's luxurious gold composition and unique design, including the signature 'gadroons.' However, the size and movement have been updated to align with contemporary preferences.

Premium Pricing and Potential Value

Priced at a hefty $73,000, the Polo 79 is a high-priced item. The watch may witness an increase in its value in the secondary market, a testament to the original Polo's legacy and the current demand for vintage-inspired luxury timepieces. This transition reflects the evolving tastes of luxury watch consumers and the enduring appeal of gold watches from yesteryears.