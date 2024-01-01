en English
Lifestyle

‘Gogglebox’ Star Pete Sandiford Rings in New Year with Rare Snap alongside Wife Paige

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
‘Gogglebox’ Star Pete Sandiford Rings in New Year with Rare Snap alongside Wife Paige

As the world welcomed 2024, Pete Sandiford, an integral part of the ‘Gogglebox’ cast, shared a rare snapshot with his wife Paige, commemorating their journey together. The photograph, capturing a moment of shared joy in front of their Christmas tree, was a testament to the couple’s resilience, privacy, and unyielding love.

‘Gogglebox’ Star’s New Year Celebrations

Resharing the image, initially posted by Paige with the remark, ‘First and last post of 2023,’ Pete added a tongue-in-cheek caption, ‘Staying up after 10.’ This light-hearted exchange encapsulated the couple’s candid rapport, a facet of their relationship that has long captivated audiences. The festive post attracted a flurry of New Year greetings from friends, family, and fellow ‘Gogglebox’ star Izzi Warner.

Pete Sandiford: A Life on ‘Gogglebox’

Pete, who graces the ‘Gogglebox’ screen alongside his sister Sophie, has a track record of sharing significant personal milestones with viewers. In June, he revealed the birth of his second child, a daughter named Evie Sylvie Sandiford, live on the show. This announcement came on the heels of his earlier revelation of Paige’s pregnancy, also aired on ‘Gogglebox.’

Pete & Paige: A Tale of Privacy and Love

Pete and Paige’s relationship, characterized by its privacy, has intrigued fans. The couple exchanged vows in a secret beach wedding in 2021, a detail that only became public knowledge after the fact. They welcomed their first child, Jimmy, in the same year. Despite their guarded nature, Pete has openly expressed his joy about his marriage and fatherhood. He described his wedding day as nerve-wracking yet the best day of his life, surpassed only by the experience of becoming a father.

Lifestyle United Kingdom
