GMA’s Rachel Scott Announces Engagement Live On Air

In an announcement that sparked joy across the broadcast community, Rachel Scott, the esteemed senior congressional correspondent for ‘Good Morning America’ (GMA), revealed her engagement to fiancé Elliott Smith. The surprising news was unveiled live on GMA by co-anchor Robin Roberts, who recently tied the knot herself, adding a personal touch to the reveal.

The Unveiling

The announcement of Scott’s engagement came as a delightful surprise during the GMA broadcast. Robin Roberts, who four months prior had shared her own marriage news, took the honor of spilling the beans about Scott’s upcoming nuptials. As she extended heartfelt congratulations to her colleague, Roberts prompted Scott to detail the unexpected proposal that had taken place in a picturesque garden setting.

A Surprise Proposal

Caught in the midst of the surprise, Scott initially believed the romantic ambiance – a gazebo adorned with rose petals and flowers – was for someone else’s engagement. The realization that it was her own left her stunned and overjoyed. Recalling the moment, Scott referenced Roberts’ marriage announcement from the previous year and expressed her excitement about stepping into this new chapter of her life.

Sharing the Joy with the World

Not confining the news to her colleagues, Scott took to social media to share the joyous news with her followers. On Instagram, she posted a series of photos capturing the proposal and her reaction to the engagement ring. Her posts garnered a flood of well-wishes and congratulations, not just from her followers but also her ABC colleagues, including Gio Benitez and Deborah Roberts, who joined in the celebration by posting their felicitations in the comments.

As she embarks on this new journey, Scott solicited wedding planning and marital advice from her co-anchors on-air, marking an endearing conclusion to the broadcast and a joyful beginning to her life as an engaged woman.