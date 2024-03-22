Gloucestershire's Pay-What-You-Can Community Restaurant Faces Eviction After Property Sale

A community restaurant in Gloucestershire, operating on a unique pay-what-you-can basis, is at risk of eviction following the sale of its premises. The Long Table, known for turning a derelict mill into a thriving community hub, along with other local businesses, now faces an uncertain future, putting over 50 jobs in jeopardy. The community is rallying to secure a new location and appeal to the new owner for a chance to remain.

Revitalizing a Derelict Mill

Over three years, The Long Table and its community partners invested thousands of hours and approximately £300,000 to transform Brimscombe Mill, a long-abandoned site, into a bustling social center. According to Tom Herbert, co-founder of The Long Table, the mill, which had been neglected for 30 years, was in a state of disrepair, making it an undesirable location for most. Despite these challenges, the community's dedication turned the site into a valued resource, housing not only the restaurant but also a bike workshop, secondhand children's gear supplier, and a furniture bank.

Community Mobilization in Response to Eviction Notice

Following the publication of a story on The Long Table by The Guardian, the occupants received notice to vacate the premises by 25 August. In response, the community is organizing events and discussions to explore potential next steps and rally support. Herbert expresses hope that through community efforts, including soliciting signatures for an open letter to the site's new owner, there may be a chance to negotiate staying in the building or potentially purchasing it. The unexpected eviction notice has galvanized the community, highlighting the importance of the space to the local area.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the current challenges, Herbert remains optimistic about the future of The Long Table and its mission. The support from the community has been overwhelming, reinforcing the belief that collaborative and inclusive spaces are vital. The search for a new home is underway, with a focus on continuing to bring people together through shared meals. Herbert emphasizes that the journey of The Long Table is far from over, viewing this obstacle as an opportunity to further extend their reach and impact within the community.

As The Long Table and its fellow occupants face this transition, their story serves as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in transforming neglected spaces into vital community assets. The situation also highlights the challenges faced by social enterprises in securing long-term premises, underscoring the need for supportive policies and frameworks to sustain such valuable community resources.