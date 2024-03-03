Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Dazzled by Anant Ambani's Watch at Pre-Wedding Bash

Global celebrities Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were among the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations that commenced on March 1. The three-day extravaganza, which has been the focal point of global attention, saw an assembly of stars from various spheres. On the event's second day, Zuckerberg and Chan were particularly captivated by Anant Ambani's luxurious wristwatch, sparking a lively exchange.

The lavish festivities, which unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat, brought together a confluence of international fame and Indian tradition. An intimate video from the second day revealed the Meta CEO and his wife engrossed in admiration for Ambani's Richard Mille watch. Their fascination with the timepiece underscored the event's opulence, which also featured themed celebrations and performances by global music icons like Rihanna. The 'Walk on the Wildside' theme, aligning with the day's jungle fever dress code, further highlighted the unique blend of luxury and nature.

Aside from the eye-catching watches and celebrity interactions, the pre-wedding bash was marked by grandeur on all fronts. From performances by international stars to the lavish spread of 500 dishes prepared by 100 chefs, the Ambanis left no stone unturned. The celebrations also included a special visit to Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, illustrating the family's commitment to blending opulence with philanthropy. The event's global appeal was further amplified by the attendance of celebrities like Akon, alongside Bollywood's finest.

The spotlight on Anant Ambani's watch by figures like Zuckerberg, who is not known for a keen interest in luxury accessories, signals a notable moment for the luxury watch market. It highlights how high-profile events and endorsements can elevate interest in luxury brands among new demographics. Moreover, the interaction suggests a bridging of interests between technology magnates and traditional luxury, hinting at potential collaborations or endorsements in the future.

The Ambani pre-wedding celebrations have not only set a new standard for lavish weddings but have also demonstrated the power of luxury and celebrity influence in shaping market trends. As guests return to their corners of the world, the buzz generated by the event's extravagance—and a certain Richard Mille watch—continues to resonate, marking a memorable moment in the annals of luxury celebrations.