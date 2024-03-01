Glasgow Welcomes Somewhere by Nico: A Unique Cocktail Experience, Origin Coffee Expands to Edinburgh

Glasgow's nightlife is poised for a revolution with the opening of Somewhere by Nico, a cocktail bar that promises an immersive storytelling experience through its drinks. Meanwhile, Edinburgh's coffee scene gets a boost as Origin Coffee announces its first Scottish outlet, aiming to bring single-origin coffee and community events to the city's old town this spring.

Immersive Cocktail Adventures in Glasgow

Slated to open its doors in late March at 358 Byres Rd, Glasgow, Somewhere by Nico is not just another addition to the city's bar scene. It emerges as a groundbreaking concept by Glasgow chef Nico Simeone, offering a six-course cocktail journey that reinvents itself every six weeks. Each theme, starting with 'The Land of Oz', is designed to provide guests with a multisensory experience, combining unique cocktails inspired by classic narratives with complementary food pairings. This venue aims to cater to all by providing alcohol-free versions of each drink. The inaugural theme promises an explorative adventure, drawing on the rich tapestry of The Wizard of Oz characters for inspiration.

Origin Coffee's Scottish Debut

On the east coast, Edinburgh is set to welcome Origin Coffee's first Scottish location. Positioned on South College Street, near the heart of the city's historic old town, this new cafe plans to open in spring, bringing with it a rotating menu of single-origin coffees. Origin Coffee is celebrated for its exceptional coffee program and commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The Edinburgh outlet will not only focus on serving high-quality brews but also aims to become a hub for community-focused events, enriching the local coffee culture. The anticipated opening highlights the brand's ambition to expand its presence and engage with coffee enthusiasts in Scotland.

A New Chapter for Glasgow and Edinburgh

With the introduction of Somewhere by Nico and Origin Coffee's upcoming outlet, both Glasgow and Edinburgh are set to enhance their reputations as destinations for innovative and high-quality dining and drinking experiences. These openings not only signify a growing trend towards themed, experiential venues but also reflect the cities' evolving culinary landscapes. As these establishments prepare to welcome guests, they contribute to Scotland's vibrant food and drink scene, promising unique experiences that blend tradition with contemporary flair.

As we look forward to the doors opening at these exciting new venues, it's clear that both Somewhere by Nico and Origin Coffee are set to become key players in their respective cities. By offering immersive experiences and quality products, they underscore the importance of innovation and community in creating spaces that captivate and delight. The anticipation surrounding these openings suggests that both Glasgow and Edinburgh are on the cusp of welcoming new favorites into their culinary folds, setting the stage for memorable experiences that locals and visitors alike will cherish.