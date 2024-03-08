Glasgow Nursery Celebrates World Book Day with Multilingual Story Sessions

READING sessions at a Southside nursery had a distinctly global feel this World Book Day (March 7). Children at Shaw Mhor Early Years Centre were treated to stories read in Mandarin, Polish, Cantonese, and Spanish, as well as English, highlighting the event's commitment to fostering a love of reading across languages and cultures.

Layla Yang, a parent at the early years center, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, "I really enjoyed today. When the staff asked me to come in and read a story to the children in Mandarin I thought it was such a great idea." This sentiment underscores the event's success in promoting inclusivity and respect for different languages among young learners.

World Book Day's Impact on Glasgow's Youngest Readers

The annual celebration of reading and storytelling provided £1 tokens to schoolchildren, which could be redeemed for books at participating retailers until March 31. Schools and nurseries across Glasgow, including Shaw Mhor, embraced the day with themed menus and activities, courtesy of school catering company Green Gourmet, which served up "shipwreck soup" and "fairytale fries" among other creatively named dishes.

Catering staff also joined in the fun, dressing up as beloved book characters to delight the children. This collaborative approach between educators, parents, and local businesses underscores the community's shared goal of changing lives through the love of reading.

Encouraging Lifelong Learning Through Shared Reading

Stephen Sawers, head of catering and facilities management at Glasgow City Council, and Paul Williams, sales manager at Green Gourmet, both emphasized the dual importance of good food and reading in improving health and wellbeing. Their statements highlight the broader objectives of World Book Day, aiming not just to celebrate books but also to promote learning, imagination, and healthy lifestyles among children.

Nicola McKenna, depute headteacher at Shaw Mhor, expressed her delight in the day's activities, "We love reading here at Shaw Mhor, so World Book Day is a great celebration for us." The event, she noted, feeds the imagination of children, making them more eager to learn.

A Day of Fun, Food, and Stories

The festivities extended beyond reading, with children enjoying themed meals that added an extra layer of engagement to the day. Avaigha Foley-Fry, aged three, encapsulated the joy experienced by the young participants, saying, "I had lots of fun today reading different stories and there was yummy food too."

The success of the day at Shaw Mhor Early Years Centre and across Glasgow demonstrates the power of community initiatives in promoting educational and cultural values. Through the simple act of shared reading, World Book Day has once again highlighted its role in nurturing a new generation of readers and learners.