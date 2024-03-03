GLAD Hotels Unveils Exclusive K-Beauty Package for International Guests in Seoul

In a unique blend of hospitality and beauty, GLAD Hotels announces a special K-Beauty Package for international guests, featuring premium products from Beauty of Joseon. This collaboration highlights the growing global interest in Korean skincare and aims to enhance the experience of foreign visitors in Seoul.

A Cultural Beauty Experience

Available at GLAD Yeouido, GLAD Mapo, and GLAD Gangnam Coex Center, the package includes an overnight stay complemented by Beauty of Joseon's skincare products. Guests will receive a mugwort sun stick, a cleansing balm, and a trio of miniature creams and serum, all designed to offer a glimpse into the rich heritage of Korean beauty rituals. Priced starting at 120,000 won (approximately $90), this offer allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of K-beauty until December 31.

Responding to a Trend

GLAD Hotels' initiative comes in response to the noticeable increase in foreign visitors seeking authentic Korean experiences. "We came up with the package since seeing a surge of foreign stayers at our hotels," a hotel representative shared. The package not only aims to cater to the guests' interests in K-beauty but also to contribute to their enjoyable stay in Korea. Additionally, the hotel noted that its second and third-most sold products predominantly target foreigners, underscoring the international appeal of K-beauty products.

Beyond Skincare

Alongside the K-Beauty Package, GLAD Hotels and other establishments like Legoland Korea Resort, Josun Palace, and Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel are offering seasonal promotions that blend leisure and luxury, catering to a wide range of interests from family fun to high-end beauty treatments. These initiatives reflect a broader trend in the hospitality industry to provide guests with unique, culturally enriching experiences.

As GLAD Hotels' K-Beauty Package continues to generate buzz among travelers, it stands as a testament to the innovative ways in which the hospitality sector is evolving to meet the diverse needs and interests of its international clientele. Through such collaborations, Seoul is further cementing its status as a must-visit destination for beauty enthusiasts and culture seekers alike.